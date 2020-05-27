Food bank teams up with healthcare groups to provide for people in quarantine

To help the people who have had to quarantine themselves due to either exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has teamed up with three Shenandoah Valley healthcare groups.

When someone gets confirmation that they have COVID-19, or when a health department contact tracer informs them that they were in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case, they are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

But in addition to facing a virus that still has a lot of unknown factors, they can face hunger while quarantined too.

So, when someone is discharged from care or while they're waiting on test results, financially vulnerable patients who were seen at Augusta Health’s hospital emergency room, the Waynesboro Assessment Center, or Sentara RMH Medical Center receive shelf-stable food supplies that food bank volunteers pack into boxes.

The food is provided free of charge so that patients and their households can stay fed while in quarantine to prevent spreading the virus to others.

“Partnering with local healthcare organizations provides a perfect opportunity to meet the nutritional needs of COVID-affected patients before they go home to self-isolate,” said Maria Bowman, programs manager at the Food Bank. “We hope this food makes their isolation and recovery feel a bit less daunting.”

Augusta Health began distributing food boxes to their COVID-19 positive or suspected case patients in April, based on a screening that determines whether a patient needs food.

Called "Mask and a Meal," Augusta Health’s distribution program provides helpful resources to patients in addition to the food. Augusta Health’s hospital emergency room and Waynesboro Assessment Center provide food boxes to any patient who has been tested for COVID-19 and needs food while they await their results at home.

“Our food distribution partnership is important on many levels,” said Mary Arrowood, director of operations for Augusta Care Partners. “Our new COVID Care Management Team connects with every patient who is tested for COVID at an Augusta Health facility to provide support, education, and information.

“This connection begins right after testing, while results are pending, and continues for those patients who are COVID positive. When assessing the patient’s needs, one of the questions we ask is about their access to food,” Arrowood added. “We noticed an emerging trend of food insecurity due to isolation during these calls, and we are excited to be able to meet those needs in partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”

Sentara RMH also distributes food boxes of shelf-stable items to patients in need and impacted by COVID-19. Their distribution process includes:

• Providing food supplies to confirmed COVID-19 patients leaving the hospital to self-quarantine.

• Providing food supplies to newly tested patients leaving the emergency room to await results.

• Following up through phone calls to patients at home under self-quarantine in need of additional food.

“With more than 50 spoken languages in our service area, Sentara RMH is working to meet the needs of our culturally diverse population,” said Patra Reed, regional director at Sentara RMH. “The Food Bank was able to provide printed instructions in the most common second language—Spanish—to help patients who need additional food from local pantries. Our interpreters are also assisting in determining need.

“This initial box of food provides staple food items along with educational information on self-quarantine and isolation. Many in our community already have feelings of isolation, are without employment at this time, and may feel anxious about using more formal types of aid. This program is a great support to many facing food insecurity in our community,” Reed added.

Another option for patients seeking food—including fresh produce and protein—is to utilize their nearest Food Bank partner food pantry. You can search the Food Bank’s pantry locator tool to find the location and phone number for nearby pantries.

Patients are encouraged to designate a healthy person to pick up food supplies on their behalf and that person can call ahead before visiting the pantry to confirm distribution hours.

Upon arrival at a pantry, food pick-up designees must provide the recipient’s name, address, phone number, and the number of adults and children in the recipient’s household.

Designees must be able to deliver the food supplies without direct contact with the patient or anyone in the patient’s household.

“We want to ensure these individuals can focus on getting better instead of where their next meal will come from,” Bowman said.

The program is funded through a a grant awarded by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

