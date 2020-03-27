Elkton food pantry seeks volunteers and donations

In the past couple of weeks, Elkton Area United Services has seen more than double the amount of people they normally help at their food pantry — and they are asking the community for assistance to help provide.

Jeff Miracle, Executive Director of EAUS, said he thinks the increase is due to people in need having to find other resources for food or people who may even be afraid to go to the grocery store because of the spread of COVID-19.

Miracle said no matter someone's situation, they just want to provide the resources and are doing so through a no -ouch policy. In the past, people could go into the pantry to shop for items.

Now, those who need the assistance are asked to stay in their car outside the pantry and then volunteers bring the groceries to them.

The food pantry gets their groceries through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, drop off donations, and some are bought through the money made at the organization's thrift store.

Thrift at Heart is still taking item donations, but with the spread of the coronavirus, the organization has decided to close their store to customers for a few weeks.

Miracle said without that money to help support the pantry, they're asking for the community's help.

"What we're trying to do now is find other resources to try and help keep our food pantry open," Miracle said. "To also help keep our client services open to pay people's bills as well and the only way we can do that is through the support of the community."

Miracle said they are asking able-bodied people to volunteer at the pantry or even make a food or monetary donation.

You can pick up groceries from the pantry on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food pantry is open to everyone and if you're new, volunteers will only ask for your phone number.

For more information on how you can help, click here .