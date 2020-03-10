Food stamp phone scam circulating in West Virginia

West Virginia's attorney general is warning residents about a phone scam involving food stamps.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, someone has been calling people, claiming to be with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and telling them that their SNAP benefits are being closed.

If that causes serious worry, like the scammer is counting on, they then tell the person who answered the call that they need to press a number to “continue receiving benefits."

If the person presses that number, they're connected with either someone else involved in the scam or the same person using a different voice to try and steal the person's personal, identifiable information.

But the DHHR does not call people receiving SNAP benefits to inform them that their benefits are closing. Any notice like that is officially sent through U.S. mail.

“This most recent scam preys upon some of our state’s most vulnerable populations and is further proof that there is no limit to how low scammers will go to steal people’s information and potentially ruin their lives,” said Attorney General Morrisey. “Folks can never be too cautious, and this most recent scam only serves to illustrate that point.”

Morrisey encourages SNAP beneficiaries and all West Virginians to in all instances never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.

For more information regarding DHHR benefits, you can contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

