Food truck brings a taste of Texas comfort food to the Valley

Simmer Down is the newest food truck in Harrisonburg. Located at 1810 E. Market Street for now, the food truck opened on June 2, 2019.

Mason Muschalek said he had an idea to start a food truck about six months ago, but was unsure of what he wanted to serve.

"Originally it was just supposed to be pretty simple, like just teas and maybe cookies, but then we kind of expanded the menu from there to try to get everyone in the doors," said Muschalek.

Muschalek has family in southern Texas and decided to bring the flavor to the Valley. Simmer Down serves southern comfort food like fried green tomatoes, southwest chicken subs, and chicken tacos. The produce is locally sourced and eventually the goal is to have all of the ingredients from local vendors.

He said the goal is to be as eco-friendly as possible, starting with biodegradable containers for serving the food.

Muschalek said he would like to expand the food truck to a franchised fleet of trucks, but for now, the plan is to start moving Simmer Down around the Shenandoah Valley and attend events.

"It's been fun, I mean, they say if you like what you do, you won't work a day in your life, and I think that's pretty true, so I'm having a good time," said Muschalek.

Simmer Down is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.