Newtown football title brings joy on painful anniversary

Newtown, Connecticut, marked the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School with vigils, church services and a moment of joy when the community’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat Darien 13-7.

The title was the first for Newtown since 1992.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Six educators also died in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

