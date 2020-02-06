Va. football coach found guilty of assaulting player in locker room

A New Kent County football coach has been found guilty of assaulting a player in a locker room.

The coach, John William Fulks, 42, was arrested for simple assault and released on a permitted warrant.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident happened on Nov. 8 at the New Kent High School.

Fulks was found guilty on Feb. 5.

The sheriff’s office says the allegations indicate the incident took place in the locker room before an away game.

The case has already been appealed.