Football games, graduation keep Hotel Madison busy

Hotel Madison said they've been seeing a lot of guests lately because of all the different events in the area. They expect to be busy again this weekend, with James Madison University playing another football game.

Conferences earlier in the year also brought a lot of guests to Hotel Madison. | Credit: WHSV

Recent conferences, work parties, and JMU's graduation last weekend meant the hotel was full last weekend. It's a trend they expect again.

"We expect to be full, or nearly full, with holiday parties, as well as people who are here to attend the football game, or just get together with family," Eddie Bumbaugh, director of public relations for Hotel Madison, said.

Bumbaugh said they were especially busy with conferences in the fall, and those in particular bring a lot of people to the area who may not come in otherwise.

"People who eat and shop and have other economic activity, it's a very significant economic impact," Bumbaugh said.

He added when the hotel is full, it creates a fun atmosphere.

"It's really what we intended in terms of our mission," Bumbaugh said. "When we're full, it's very vibrant, it's exciting for our staff."

Last weekend, the hotel had a watch party for the football game, and it's something they plan to host again on Saturday.

