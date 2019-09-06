Forbes Center for the Performing Arts hosts open house

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts is opening its doors to the community as they celebrate their 10th anniversary with an open house.

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts will feature popular acts in their 2019-2020 season.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can visit the center for free educational workshops, backstage tours and mini performances. The event will also feature activities for children like making theater masks and face painting.

Regan Byrne, the executive director of the Forbes Center for Performing Arts, says she hopes to celebrate their anniversary with the entire community.

"The goal for us is really to make sure that people know we're here and that they know that we are really here for them to explore the performing arts with their families and to have a great time," said Byrne.

Guests can attend an interactive dance workshop, learn how to play the ukulele with JMUke, learn about the design and construction of Steinway pianos and even go behind the scenes with the Marching Royal Dukes and the company of DanceWorks Chicago.

DanceWorks Chicago is headlining the New Dance Festival, which takes place September 6-7 at 8 p.m. in the Forbes Center Mainstage Theatre.

Free parking will be available in the Warsaw Parking Deck directly behind the Forbes Center.