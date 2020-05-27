Forecasters warn of flood threat in southern West Virginia

Parts of southern West Virginia are under the threat of heavy rains from a tropical system.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through early Thursday for Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties.

Downpours could cause flooding on ground still saturated from heavy rainfall in the past week.

The weather service says the system could bring up to 3 inches of rain and also threatens portions of North Carolina and Virginia. Along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains, up to 5 inches is possible.