Forestry department: 'Peak week' for leaves along parkway

The Virginia Department of Forestry says it's "peak week" for colorful fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to this week's foliage report, the highest mountain areas have lost many leaves, but areas below 3,000 feet are "stunning." The department says what was expected to be a dull fall color season due to drought is "turning out to be quite brilliant."

The department offers several fall foliage driving tour routes online. They are designed by a local forester and cover areas off the beaten path intended to avoid traffic.

