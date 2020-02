On Tuesday, a grand jury handed down two Indictments for a former Dayton Town Manager in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

John David Crim is charged with two counts of computer trespassing back in 2018.

While Crim was not in court on Tuesday, his attorney was. A capias was issued for Crim's arrest, with his return date set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. in Rockingham Circuit Court.

Bond has been set at the judge's discretion.