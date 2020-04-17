Former EMU athletes fighting COVID-19 on frontlines

Two former Eastern Mennonite University athletic standouts are now fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

Brooke Hensley and RJ Ocampo played softball and volleyball at EMU, now they are fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

"I never would have imagined," Sentara RMH registered nurse and emergency room coordinator Brooke Hensley said. "You know one of those things, it really doesn't hit home until it is home, but just being on the frontlines, wouldn't have it any other way."

Hensley is a graduate of Spotswood high school. She played softball at Spotswood and is the head softball coach at Spotswood. Hensley played college softball at Eastern Mennonite University.

"It does relate to sports because we're all a team," Hensley said. "So you know it's not just ER nurses, it's not just ER doctors, it's the entire hospital, it's the entire community."

Across the Commonwealth, RJ Ocampo, a former EMU volleyball player is in a gap year before medical school. Ocampo is currently working in emergency medical services in Virginia Beach.

"What's a good way to give back to the community and at the same time get more patient care? And I was like, you know what, EMS," Ocampo said.

Ocampo has also seen a team mentality on his end.

"There's a lot more camaraderie than there was before and it makes sense with everything that's going on," Ocampo said. "Everyone needs to be all hands on deck, just kind of helping each other out and this what I love about EMS, the cooperation and the teamwork."

It's that teamwork that Hensley says is going to help defeat the Coronavirus.

"It's going to take everyone," Hensley said. "You know not just the hospitals. It's going to take the entire community."

EMU athletics pictures in the stories were contributed by EMU athletics.

