Former Elkton Rescue treasurer charged with felony embezzlement

A McGaheysville woman is accused of stealing more than $74,000 from the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad over a span of 12 years.

Pamela Faye Monger, 51, was arrested on Monday by Virginia State Police and charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement. Investigators said she is a former treasurer for the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad.

According to court documents, Monger stole a total of $74,845 from the rescue squad between 2005 and 2017.

In court documents, Special Agent Adam Galton with VSP said Monger wrote more than 50 checks to herself during that 12-year span.

Monger currently works as an office manager for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, according to the city's website. .

WHSV reached out to the City of Harrisonburg for comment on Monger's employment status, but a spokesman declined comment on the case.

Monger is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 23 at 9:00 a.m.