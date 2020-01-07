Former Elkton Rescue treasurer case to appear in front of Grand Jury

On Tuesday morning, former Elkton Rescue Treasurer, Pamela Monger, waived her preliminary hearing in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.

Monger is accused of stealing more than $74,000 from the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad.

She originally faces nine felony counts of embezzlement, but seven of those were dropped on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Virginia State Police said Monger wrote more than 50 checks to herself from 2005 to 2017.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence in front of a Grand Jury in Rockingham Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb.18 at 1:30 p.m.