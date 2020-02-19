Former Elkton rescue squad treasurer indicted by grand jury

The former treasurer for the Elkton rescue squad has been indicted by a grand jury for embezzlement.

Pam Monger was indicted by the Rockingham County grand jury on Tuesday.

Monger stands charged with two felony counts of embezzlement after police said she stole a total of $74,845 from the rescue squad between 2005 and 2017.

In court documents, Special Agent Adam Galton with Virginia State Police said Monger wrote more than 50 checks to herself during that 12 year span.

Monger's case will continue on March 31 at 9 a.m.