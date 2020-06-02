Former JMU football player John Daka participates in peaceful protest

A former JMU football player, now in the NFL, was among the peaceful protesters in DC this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker John Daka says it's important for athletes to use their platforms to inspire positive change. Daka tells WHSV that this weekend's protests were life changing and eye opening for him.

"Try to be a part of the solution and try to be a part of the change and just show support as a black man, like I said, I'm going through this every day and just try to have my voice heard," Daka said. "And also try to go out there, comfort and show support to the people also affected by it as well."

Daka says everyone, not just athletes, can use their platform for good.