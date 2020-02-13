Former Ky. teacher sentenced for dragging boy with autism down hallway

A teacher accused of dragging a student with autism through a school hallway has been sentenced to home confinement.

The case was mediated by a Rowan County, Kentucky judge.

The incident was caught on security cameras at Wurtland Elementary School in October 2018. It showed Abrams dragging the boy, apparently by his wrists, through the school.

While he is being dragged, the video shows the boy sometimes lying on his back and sometimes sliding on his knees. The teacher pulls him by one arm at times, and both of his arms at other times.

"This incident was violent enough to not only injure my child, but to also destroy his shoes," the boy's mother, Angel Nelson, wrote on Facebook. "[The teacher] forcefully grabbed my son by the wrist and bent it backward while he was experiencing a meltdown (which he sometimes experiences as part of his diagnoses.)"

Nelson said a doctor diagnosed her son with sprains to both his left and right wrists.

"In the days following, he suffered swelling and bruising around his wrist," she said.

Nelson says her son was previously diagnosed with autism, ADHD, PTSD, anxiety, and depression. "In addition, his speech is also limited," Nelson wrote. "He has an IEP (Individualized Education Program) in place to help make sure that all his needs are met while at school."

The video of the dragging, which has been broadcast throughout the country, drew strong reaction from not only the boy's mother, but by advocates for children with autism in the education system, as well as parents overall.

Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson says Abrams agreed to admit fault and plead guilty to fourth degree assault.

She will serve 120 days of home confinement.

Abrams also forfeited her teaching certificate for two years.

She will be allowed to leave for doctor appointments and church.

If Abrams violates the conditions, she will go to jail for a year.