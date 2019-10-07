Former Radford student accused of killing roommate set to make plea

A former Radford University student charged with killing her roommate is set to appear in court Monday.

Luisa Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton in Culpeper County, is facing second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Alexa Cannon.

Radford Police made the grisly discovery after responding to a student apartment complex in the 1200 block of Clement St. for a domestic dispute call on Jan. 24, 2019.

Within moments, police found Cutting covered in blood and her roommate, Cannon, a 20-year-old Roanoke woman, lying on the ground.

Investigators said Cannon sustained multiple stab wounds.

According to a warrant, Cutting told police, "Arrest me, I killed her."

Last month, Cutting waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Defense Attorney Blair Howard, known for defending Lorena Bobbitt, wouldn't elaborate on the mental issues he said Cutting, his client, faced and would not confirm if she had undergone a psychological evaluation.

Cutting is set to appear in Radford Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

