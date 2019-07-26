Former Rockbridge County Regional Jail nurse convicted of falsifying docs

A former Rockbridge County Jail official was convicted in court on Friday, July 26.

Gary Hassler, a 59-year-old Buena Vista man who served as the head nurse at Rockbridge Regional Jail, was charged with two counts of falsifying documents in order to obstruct a federal investigation amid an investigation into the jail's superintendent, who faces over 15 charges connected to denying medical care and mail fraud.

On Friday, Hassler was convicted by a jury of ne count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the Rockbridge Regional Jail by falsifying a document.

Evidence presented during his trial showed that he falsified a document on March 5, 2017, to claim an inmate refused medical care when it was actually denied on February 28, 2017.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI and Virginia State Police, and Hassler was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Matthew Miller.

John Marshal Higgins, the former jail superintendent, has yet to face trial, but was indicted on four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, specifically denying a detainee medical care of his serious medical needs, resulting in bodily injury. He was later also charged with four more counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, with two of the four counts alleging that Higgins denied detainees medical care of their serious medical needs, resulting in bodily injury, two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and 15 counts of mail fraud.

