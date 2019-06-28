Former Rockbridge County Regional Jail superintendent faces more charges

A former Rockbridge County Jail official faces 15 additional charges after allegedly denying detainees medical care for "serious medical needs."

The United States Attorney's Office of the Western District of Virginia released the information Friday morning.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Thursday charging 61-year-old John Marshal Higgins, of Lexington, with four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, with two of the four counts alleging that Higgins denied detainees medical care of their serious medical needs, resulting in bodily injury, two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and 15 counts of mail fraud.

The new charges in the superseding indictment alleged that Higgins, while superintendent of the Rockbridge County Jail, agreed to accept prescription drugs for his own personal use without charge from a pharmaceutical company.

In the indictment, it also alleges that Higgins agreed to accept things of value from the family of an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate.

Gary Andrew Hassler, 59, of Lexington, also faces two charges of falsifying documents in order to obstruct a federal investigation. Hassler served as the head nurse for the jail.

Higgins was the superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail in Lexington. The allegations announced Friday are in addition to charges filed last year against him.

Federal authorities say that he denied medical care to inmates with serious medical needs and that he failed to protect them from physical abuse.

The attorney listed for Higgins, Grady Donaldson, did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call requesting comment.

Both Hassler and Higgins will face trial.

