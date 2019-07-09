Former Virginia bus driver accused of assaulting girl sentenced to 25 days in jail

A former Salem, Virginia bus driver was sentenced to 25 days in jail after being found guilty of assaulting a teenage girl in January of 2019.

On Tuesday morning, 70-year-old Johnny P. Couch, of Roanoke, faced sentencing for charges of assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A judge sentenced Couch to six months suspended after ten days served for the assault and battery charge and twelve months suspended after 15 days for the contributing to delinquency of a minor charge.

That means in total, Couch will serve 25 days in jail.

In Jan. 2019, police received a report that a 16-year-old girl had been assaulted by Couch while she was at work. The incident allegedly took place in the parking lot of the girl’s workplace while she was on break. The girl then went back inside of her job and alerted her mother.

According to a news release, the girl was not injured.

One day after the initial incident, the father of the teenage girl boarded the bus Couch was driving when it stopped to pick up students and assaulted him before fleeing.

The father was originally charged with a misdemeanor, but that charge has since been dropped. He now faces a felony count of malicious wounding.

Couch had served Salem City Schools since 2016, but was released in January.