Former UVA Athletic Director, ACC Comissioner Gene Corrigan dies at 91

Former University of Virginia athletic director Gene Corrigan has died at 91. Corrigan passed away Friday night in Charlottesville surrounded by his family.

Corrigan served as head coach of UVA’s Men’s Soccer team from 1958 to 1965, and coached the university’s men’s lacrosse team from 1959 to 1967. He went on to serve as Virginia’s athletic director from 1971 to 1981.

After leaving the University of Virginia, Corrigan served as athletic director at Notre Dame, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association from 1995 to 1997.

A memorial service is currently being planned.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.