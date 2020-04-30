Former UVA student George Huguely files new appeal of murder conviction

Lawyers for a former University of Virginia student convicted of second-degree murder are taking another run at federal appeal.

George Huguely is serving 23 years for the 2010 death of his former girlfriend, Yeardley Love. The pair were both lacrosse players at UVA, and the case drew national attention.

The 65-page civil petition was filed Wednesday, April 29 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

It makes six claims, including that Huguely’s constitutional right to a fair trial was violated and that press coverage of the trial falsely portrayed Love’s death as a brutal, intentional killing, while the evidence told a different story.

All of Huguely’s state and federal appeals have been turned down. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in 2015.