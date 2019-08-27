Former VP Biden in Richmond for a fundraiser

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Richmond on Tuesday for a fundraiser.

Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign confirmed the information on Aug. 21, but no additional details were released.

A statement from the Biden campaign said, “On Tuesday, August 27, Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Richmond, Virginia. Additional details to follow.”

The campaign said the stop will be for a “Biden for President finance event.”

Biden is one of more than 20 Democrats running to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Several polls shows Biden is currently the frontrunner to gain the Democratic nomination.