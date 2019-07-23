Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to asking for indecent photos of students

A former teacher pleaded guilty in Botetourt Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Paul Zachary Wakeman was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but all 12 months were suspended. He will serve 12 months of probation.

Wakeman is ordered to have no contact with the minor involved, and within the next 30 days, must cancel his Virginia teaching license.

He was arrested and charged on March 4, 2018, but the investigation leading up to his arrest began in November of 2018. According to court documents that WHSV's sister station WDBJ found, Wakeman may have asked students for compromising pictures of themselves through Snapchat.

According to the affidavits, a narrative reveals that multiple students were asked for certain images in a state of undress and to increase their state of undress over time.

That narrative also states that Wakeman had sent numerous text messages, phone calls, and used different types of social media to contact several students/victims. Deputies searched Wakeman’s Snapchat and phone records. According to the narrative, Wakeman’s Facebook account, Zach Wakeman, was deleted on December 5, 2018.

The documents also show that Wakeman, 29, was a teacher at James River High School. The current staff director for James River High School does not list Wakeman as a teacher.

A WDBJ7 story from November of 2018 showed that Wakeman was involved with the school's Future Farmers of America program.