Former WV deputy, son charged in large fentanyl bust

Authorities say a retired West Virginia sheriff's deputy and his son have been indicted on federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Thursday announced the superseding indictment against 76-year-old Larry McCallister and 45-year-old Steven Dale McCallister.

Stuart says 2.6 pounds of fentanyl were found during a raid at their home in Barboursville. Three hundred grams of methamphetamine, guns and more than $8,000 in cash also were seized.

Stuart calls it a "significant case" because of the amount of drugs involved.

"Had that fentanyl hit the streets ... upwards of 750,000 folks could have lost their lives to overdose, especially those who aren't used to taking drugs," Stuart said.

Steven McCallister is charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm.

Larry McCallister is charged in the superseding indictment with maintaining drug-involved premises and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted on all charges, he faces five to 40 years in prison.

The McCallisters are being held in the Western Regional Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether they have attorneys.

"I suspect the neighbors around said, 'Wow, this is a great place to live. I'm really, I've got former law enforcement next door,'" Stuart said. "But what they didn't realize is what they had was was folks dealing the poisons that have been killing our kids and our communities."

Many neighbors of the McCallisters declined to comment to WSAZ, some even citing a fear of retribution.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Larry McCallister had not served in the Cabell County Sheriff's Department for about 15 years.