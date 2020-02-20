Former W.Va. mayor serving up barbecue

Danny Jones has no doubt left his mark on the city of Charleston, and that includes a recipe for some mouth-watering barbecue.

Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones is serving barbecue to the people, opening a new restaurant in the capital city.

Jones opened his first restaurant in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, people have been begging for him to get back in business.

"I'm going to have a barbecue," Charleston native Sallie Hart said. "I mean, I walked in the door and the smell is just wafting through the rooms."

The brand new barbecue joint along Quarrier Street is called Danny's Barbecue Stand.

Jones has worn many hats in the city of Charleston, including a long run as mayor and sheriff. Jones says his true passion is cooking. Before his nearly 16-year stretch as mayor, Jones made a name for himself with his food.

"It's specialty products I've been serving for 35 years," he said. "Its pretty well known."

Jones says his barbecue has another purpose -- to bring people to downtown Charleston.

"I'm hoping this will do well and help this area of the city help Quarrier Street," he said.

Former West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton, Ben Salango, and West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue came in to try Jones' ribs and barbecue sandwich.

"Anything Danny Jones does I want to be a part of; he's a very special guy," Caperton said.

The restaurant has dining in the front and back areas. Jones says, for now, they will only be open for lunch, hoping to bring crowds into downtown Charleston.

"You are not going to find a better rib in the state of West Virginia than Danny Jones," Perdue said.

Danny's Barbecue Stand offers ribs, barbecue, sandwiches, soups, coleslaw, beans, and salads.

