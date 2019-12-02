Former Waynesboro restaurant owner set to face trial in December

A former Waynesboro restaurant owner is set to face a jury of his peers this month. A judge arraigned 45-year old Leighton Justice in Waynesboro Circuit Court and set his trial for December 17.

Once an owner of the Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro, Justice was originally facing 20 felony sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors recently narrowed it down to three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a teenage child and three counts of adultery and fornication.

Justice is currently out on a $10,000 unsecured bond after he was originally taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

According to Sgt. F.W. Smith, speaking on behalf of Waynesboro police after Justice's arrest, the charges stemmed from incidents in 2014. Smith said the victim was much younger at the time and finally found their voice recently to report the incidents to police.

"Many times, these types of cases take the victim time to summon the strength and support to come forward," Smith said.

Aggravated sexual battery is a felony punishable by anywhere from one to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, according to Virginia law.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault and do not who you can come forward to, or if you can come forward, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers a 24/7 sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at http://online.rainn.org/. Their website lists additional resources as well.