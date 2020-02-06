Former Waynesboro restaurant owner will face trial in May

A Shenandoah Valley businessman is now facing a jury trial for alleged sex crimes involving a child.

Leighton Hughes Justice, a former operating partner of the Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro, was scheduled to enter a plea in Waynesboro Circuit Court Wednesday, February 5.

Instead, Justice is choosing to face a jury of his peers.

A judge set the 46-year-old’s trial for May 18.

Justice was originally facing 20 felony sexual assault charges, but prosecutors narrowed the charges down to three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a teenage child and three counts of adultery and fornication.

He's been out on a $10,000 unsecured bond after he was originally taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

According to Sgt. F.W. Smith, speaking on behalf of Waynesboro police after Justice's arrest, the charges stemmed from incidents in 2014. Smith said the victim was much younger at the time and finally found their voice recently to report the incidents to police.

"Many times, these types of cases take the victim time to summon the strength and support to come forward," Smith said.

Aggravated sexual battery is a felony punishable by anywhere from one to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, according to Virginia law.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault and do not who you can come forward to, or if you can come forward, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers a 24/7 sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at http://online.rainn.org/. Their website lists additional resources as well.