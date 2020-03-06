Former West Virginia doctor admits to trading prescriptions for sexual favors

A former West Virginia doctor has admitted to trading prescription drugs for sexual acts.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, 69-year-old Eugenio Menez, who used to practice as a family doctor in Fairmont, W.Va., pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice" this week.

Prosecutors say he admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in September 2015 in exchange for sexual favors from female patients.

The Justice Department says the female patients would have medical appointments arranged with Menez either early in the morning at his office before other staff arrived or at Menez's home.

Menez conducted no medical exams and the patients believed they would have been denied their prescriptions unless they consented to performing sexual acts for the doctor.

The patients' accounts were confirmed by video recordings Menez made of the encounters.

“This doctor’s actions are beyond reprehensible. His medical degree put him in a position of power and he abused it in a disgusting manner. His degree will not protect him at sentencing,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Menez has surrendered his medical license, as well as his DEA registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.