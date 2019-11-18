Former classmate of Va. murder suspect shares video of him in high school

A person who grew up with murder suspect Michael Brown says he remembers him as a happy kid in high school, with big hopes and dreams.

This classmate, who does not want to be identified, shared a video with WDBJ of Brown in high school having a discussion with him about his future plans.

"Now, Michael, where do you see yourself in five years? Well, Braxton, I'd like to join the United States Marine Corps. And Michael, what gives you the drive to be in the Marines? I want to do infantry, specifically, reconnaissance infantry."

According to the classmate, Brown was a good kid and a good friend. Now, five years later, Brown is a wanted man.

According to a U.S. Marshall's criminal complaint, Brown is wanted for the murder of his mother's boyfriend. It happened last weekend in Franklin County. In the complaint, Brown's mom identified her son as the murder suspect.

Brown was last officially seen in Virginia at a Citgo gas station off Route 116. From there, Brown was spotted in South Carolina.

On Thursday, police received a tip that they saw him knocking on his grandma's door in Roanoke early that morning.

Police, US Marshals and FBI agents have searched for Brown ever since. They even ripped apart an RV Brown was traveling in, looking for explosives, but they have not found Brown.

Attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono has been asked to represent Brown by his family. She says she wants law enforcement and the public to keep one thing in mind.

"He has harmed no one that we know of since this happened, if he did it, and I think that speaks volumes to his character and the young man that he is."

She also has a message for Brown.

"Put your guns down, put your hands in the air and walk into a safe place and turn yourself in."

