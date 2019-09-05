Former Augusta County supervisor pleads guilty to five charges

On Thursday, former Augusta County supervisor Terry Kelley pleaded guilty to five charges in Augusta Circuit Court.

Mugshot provided by Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 21, 2018

Those charges stem from Kelley’s personal use of a county card. In October 2018, the county found out about the misuse after noticing charges for diesel in Florida. The card was attached to an antique fire engine that had been in the shop since September 2017

While Kelley was not responsible for those charges, it sparked the investigation that found almost 150 charges for gas in Augusta County and Staunton.

Prosecutors said Kelley had charged more than $4,000 on the county card purchasing gas for his personal vehicles between October 2017 and October 2018. He resigned from the board of supervisors in November and the charges were announced by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in December.

On Thursday, Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of credit card larceny, one count of credit card fraud and three counts of credit card forgery.

He was sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended for each of the five charges.

Those sentences will run concurrently, so Kelley will ultimately serve three months. Kelley is also eligible for home electronic monitoring. If he does not have that set up by Sept. 20, he must serve his time in prison.

The judge also ordered Kelley to repay the county the money charged to the card.