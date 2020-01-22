Former high school coach seeks trial to fight sex crime allegations

A former Bedford-area basketball coach will go before a jury in April to face charges of soliciting a minor online for sex.

Theodore Moberg was originally scheduled to issue a plea Tuesday morning. He was indicted by a grand jury last June after Bedford County investigators accused him of soliciting sex online from a child under the age of 15.

Moberg, 41, filed paperwork with Bedford County Circuit Court in late 2019 indicating he planned to issue a plea on charges of computer solicitation and taking indecent liberties with a minor. At his scheduled plea hearing Tuesday morning, Moberg instead sought a continuation of his case and requested that his charges be taken to trial.

"He had a change of heart," Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said of Moberg's decision. Moberg's attorney, Aaron Houchens, declined to provide further details when asked about the case outside court Tuesday.

Moberg was a head coach of the Glenvar High School girl's basketball team for five seasons. He resigned in 2017.

Moberg's jury trial is scheduled to take place in Bedford County Circuit Court beginning April 21. He will remain out of jail on a $50,000 bond.