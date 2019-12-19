Former planning commission member to join Rockingham County Board of Supervisors

A former Rockingham County planning commission member will be stepping into Pablo Cuevas' seat on the board of supervisors once he retires.

Earlier this year, Cuevas announced he was retiring due to health and family concerns. It was announced on Wednesday that Brent Trumbo was selected to fill the position.

Trumbo served on the planning commission for about eight years. He said during that time, they did a lot of work throughout the county. He's also been president of Trumbo Electric for over three decades and he's looking forward to the new role.

"My financial background here will be very helpful, because there is a signficant financial component on the board of supervisors," Trumbo said.

He's lived in District 1, which he'll represent, his entire life. Trumbo Electric is also in the district and he owns a farm in the area, as well. After spending so much time in the area, Trumbo said he's ready to give back.

"I've been the benefactor of living here for 60 years and now with me retiring, I'm at a point in my life where I want to be giving back. It's more about how can I serve," Trumbo said.

He said he does have some goals, but Trumbo said he wants to spend time listening and learning.

"I really don't want to have much agenda," Trumbo said. "I'd like, at least at the beginning of this to be more about listening."

Trumbo said he's not been sworn in yet, but his first meeting will be next month. He will serve through the end of December 2020. In November, there will be a special election. The winner of that election will serve the rest of the term through 2021.

