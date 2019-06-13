Former radio host and school employee faces child sex charges

A former local radio host faces multiple child sex charges.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, they launched an investigation at the start of June after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile male victim and a 44-year-old Augusta County man.

Working with Child Protective Services, Shenandoah Valley Department of Social Services, and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies reached out to the Valley Children’s Center to conduct a forensic interview of the child, as well as a second victim who became known during the investigation.

Following that interview, on June 12, investigators arrested 41-year-old Kristofer Neil Losh, of Stuarts Draft, on four counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Losh used to be the morning show radio host for WKDW for years until he was let go in 2017 and he's also a former employee of Augusta County Schools.

Now, he's being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says their investigation has not revealed any sexual conduct by Losh at the school where he was employed or with any students at the school. But they fear there may be other victims.

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned that other victims may be in the community based on Losh’s involvement with children,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Investigator Ron Reid.

