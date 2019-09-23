Former radio host facing child sex crimes indicted by a grand jury

Kris Losh, a former local radio host, was indicted by an Augusta County grand jury on Monday.

Losh was arrested in June by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, they launched an investigation at the start of June after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile male victim and a 44-year-old Augusta County man.

Working with Child Protective Services, the Shenandoah Valley Department of Social Services, and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies reached out to the Valley Children’s Center to conduct a forensic interview of the child, as well as interview a second victim who became known during the investigation.

Losh was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Losh used to be the morning show radio host for WKDW for years until he was let go in 2017 and he's also a former employee of Augusta County Schools.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says their investigation has not revealed any sexual conduct by Losh at the school where he was employed or with any students at the school. But they fear there may be other victims.

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned that other victims may be in the community based on Losh’s involvement with children,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Losh was held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond until he was later transferred to Rockbridge Regional Jail after concern about potential connections between Losh's alleged victims and employees at Middle River.

According to online court records, Losh is scheduled to be in court next in December.