Former radio host pleads guilty to child sex crimes in Augusta County

Kris Losh, a former local radio host, is entering a plea agreement with Augusta County prosecutors for child sex crimes.

Losh appeared in Augusta Circuit Court on Thursday, January 16.

The Stuarts Draft man was arrested last June by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, they launched an investigation at the start of June after receiving a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile male victim and a 44-year-old Augusta County man.

Working with Child Protective Services, the Shenandoah Valley Department of Social Services, and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies reached out to the Valley Children’s Center to conduct a forensic interview of the child, as well as interview a second victim who became known during the investigation.

Losh was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under 12, four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and several counts of producing child pornography.

Investigators stated at the time they believed there may be more victims, though, and were concerned there were others who had not come forward.

On Thursday, Losh entered guilty pleas to one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 and five counts of producing child pornography. He will serve an active sentence of 25 years in prison.

In exchange, the prosecution will not pursue the other charges against Losh.

Losh used to be the morning show radio host for WKDW for years until he was let go in 2017 and he's also a former employee of Augusta County Schools. Investigators said none of his victims were students within that system, however.

Losh was held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond until he was later transferred to Rockbridge Regional Jail after concern about potential connections between Losh's alleged victims and employees at Middle River.

