Former Augusta County school volunteer charged with embezzlement

A Swoope woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an organization which collects and gives away school supplies.

Heather Woods, 31, stole $7,800 from the Craigsville Community Supporter Organization (CCSO) during her time as the organization's treasurer, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged thefts happened from July of 2015 until July of 2019.

"A new treasurer was being installed, so Woods was asked for bank statements, but she didn't provide them," said Lt. LeVeck. "They were subsequently obtained statements from the bank and it was discovered that the account was nearly empty."

Woods was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with one count of embezzlement.