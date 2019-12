The Halifax County Sheriff's Office has identified two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide as a former Virginia State Trooper and his wife.

Photo credit: WDBJ7

Investigators say 44-year-old Philip Leath and 37-year-old Lori Heath were found dead on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Deputies had been called about a shooting on Bellevue Road in the South Boston area at 9:33 a.m. Christmas Eve. They found the two bodies in the road.

A weapon was also found at the scene.