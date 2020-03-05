Fort Defiance scholastic bowl team makes school history

An academic team in the Shenandoah Valley has brought home the state championship. Not only was this the Fort Defiance Academic Team’s first time in the state scholastic bowl, but they also brought home the championship trophy.

On Saturday, February 29, in Williamsburg, Fort’s A-Team beat out three other schools, including Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.

The team’s coach, Erik Walker, says this is the pinnacle of success for the 31 kids that have put in so much time and energy.

“The players that normally win state, we know by name in our world. You know, we know who they are. We talk about them. We talk about Justin Young from McLean. We talk about these players that other teams have and to think that people all over the state are probably talking about our individuals from a little school like Fort Defiance. That’s pretty cool.”

Junior Jenna Senger received special recognition Saturday. She was one of just five chosen for the all-state team for being one of the top scorers out of all schools and classes.