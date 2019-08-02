Fort Monroe removes letters honoring Confederate president

Crews have begun to remove lettering that honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis at Virginia's Fort Monroe National Monument.

The Daily Press reports that the letters were being taken down Friday from their place on the arch at the former military base, which is in Hampton and overlooks the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The letters spelled "Jefferson Davis Memorial Park."

The United Daughters of the Confederacy paid the U.S. Army to build the arch in 1956. Gov. Ralph Northam originally called for taking down the entire archway before agreeing to remove only the letters.

The letter removal plan was sponsored by preservation officer at Fort Monroe and Virginia's Department of Historic Resources.

The letters will be placed in in the fort's Casemate Museum alongside signs for context explaining their history.

Davis was briefly imprisoned for treason at the fort after surrendering during the Civil War. The site also marks where John Smith landed on the James River in 1607 and where the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia in 1619.

The Fort Monroe Authority Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove the arch earlier this year, but it would be a lengthy process since Fort Monroe is designated a national historic landmark.

It sits on a peninsula named Old Point Comfort, and is also where slaves sought their freedom once it was transformed into a Union outpost during the Civil War.

