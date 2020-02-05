Foster caregiver speaks out after the dog she was caring for was euthanized

After a foster animal with Anicira was put down on Monday, the foster caregiver said she is heartbroken and will never work with Anicira again.

Olivia Heatherly had been taking care of Tilly, a 1-year-old Border Collie mix, for just a little over three weeks when she was told to bring the foster dog back in.

Heatherly said, knowing Tilly had heartworms, she thought it was maybe for an emergency. She said Anicira then took Tilly away from her and notified her they were putting Tilly down because the dog had shown acts of aggression with a former foster family, including biting someone.

Heatherly said she never saw any acts of aggression with Tilly and even brought her home to her parents' house to play with their dogs. She said, even as she accepted the responsibility of fostering Tilly, she was never aware that the dog had bitten someone beforehand.

After staff explained the situation to her, she says she then asked if she could adopt Tilly.

"They said because she already bit someone that they couldn't do anything about it and it was their dog and it was their responsibility," Heatherly said. "They mentioned that they could be sued, that they could be liquidated from the company and that it just wasn't an option."

She said she then fell apart. Having fostered ten other animals with Anicira and each one of those being a success, she never saw something like this coming.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking knowing a dog that could have had like a good life and a second chance, to just be killed for no reason," Heatherly said.

On Tuesday, Heatherly posted a Facebook status about Tilly and the ongoing situation. It quickly spread across the Shenandoah Valley and beyond, gaining more than 500 shares in just a matter of hours.

That resulted in numerous calls from the community to Anicira.

On Wednesday, Heatherly said she did receive an email notifying her that Tilly was euthanized and letting her know that Anicira was sorry for miscommunication about the situation.

Heatherly said after this experience, she would still like to foster animals but will never work with Anicira again.

Anicira, following an initial statement on Tuesday, says the euthanization, which was due to previous aggressive behavior from the dog, came after a miscommunication that involved them failing to follow their foster protocols.

Below is the updated statement:

“On February 4, Anicira had to make the heartbreaking decision to euthanize an animal in its care. Sadly, Anicira neglected to follow our foster protocols which was a mistake and one we deeply regret. We have since been in touch with the animal’s foster caregiver to express our condolences and apologize.

We realize how painful miscommunication can be, and take very seriously this incident. We will be reviewing our procedures and policies and outlining corrective action in the case of failure to follow them. We are grateful to our foster families for the love and care they provide our animals, and it is our duty to keep them informed and safe, especially when there is difficult information to share.

Anicira is committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment. Anicira helps to expand and increase respect for animal lives. We work each day on programs to save the lives of cats and dogs in our area.

The decision to euthanize an animal for medical or behavioral reasons is always given significant consideration. In this case, the animal had attacked another animal and bit a human while being cared for in a foster home. Our euthanasia rate is very low. In 2019, Anicira euthanized five out of 540 (.9%) animals transferred from under-served shelters last year who were terminally ill, had a poor quality of life, or were deemed unsafely aggressive. The adoption program follows industry best practices based on a lifesaving model and will continue to do so.”

Anicira is classified as a no-kill shelter. No-kill is usually defined as saving all healthy, treatable animals. This means a higher than 90 percent save rate. Euthanasia is reserved only for animals with irremediable suffering or that present a danger to the community.

