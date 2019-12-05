Foster mom caught intentionally pouring hot cocoa on baby, says she ‘doesn’t remember’

What initially seemed like an accident ended with a foster mom facing criminal charges.

WKYT reports that Ashley Neal was fostering a 10-month-old infant. On Saturday, officers were called to a McDonald’s where they were told Neal had slipped, fallen and spilled a hot chocolate on the baby.

However, police revealed that surveillance footage from the restaurant shows Neal pour the 150-degree drink on the infant’s head, step forward, and then try to fall before bracing herself.

Neal told officers she doesn’t remember what happened.

“They contacted us. We reviewed the video and saw there was some irregularities in the video different from the story the female had given,” Capt. James Hall with Winchester PD said. “This day and age, people do all sorts of things for all sorts of reasons. So, we don’t know what the underlying reason was, and why she wanted to harm the child, but it’s something we definitely needed to look into.”

The 10-month-old is reportedly recovering at a hospital as Neal awaits her court date.