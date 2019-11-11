Foster parents concerned over recent health care contract

"What made you want to be a foster parent" was the first question asked for Morgantown Councilman and foster parent, Zackery Cruze.

He simply responded, "the need."

Cruze has been a foster parent for about 5 years and currently cares for 2 foster children.

WDTV reached out to him wanting to discuss his opinion on the recent contract that was awarded to health care for WV foster kids.

"Our foster care kids have previously been on a standard medicare system where we didn't have to get insurance approval to get them their health care needs. But it did recently get approved that were going to move to a manage care system," explained Cruze.

His opinion was not what was expected. He says..."foster parents, we have a lot of concern for this because these kids have no stability in their life, and what were concerned about is moving now to a manage care system are our kids going to lose their providers, their therapists, their in home supports, their in home health care, their behavioral analyst because what our kids desperately need is stability."

Cruze says he knows the contract is meant to do good, but the opinions of those who it affects will differ depending on who you ask.

"As a foster parent, I'm concerned that my child won't be able to maintain their current providers and that I'm going to have to fight through appeals and another level of bureaucracy to get them health care needs. one of the things that was working for us as foster parents was our children's health care and i know a lot of foster parents are concerned about what this means for us," said Cruze.

He says it's just another factor that may deter people from wanting to become foster parents, which he says are already in short supply.

"We have almost 7,000 kids in foster care in West Virginia and we have very few foster homes, we only have about 120 foster homes."

Although Cruze is concerned for the contract, his current mission is to spread the awareness for the need of foster parents and fight for the rights of foster kids.

He constantly talked of how it's hard for foster child to establish strong bonds after constantly getting bounced around from family to family, house to house for the majority of their lives.Some kids also end up in emergency shelters as they're are not enough foster families to take them in.

According to Cruze, kids in emergency shelters are also twice as likely to end up in the juvenile justice system and 40% of foster kids will encounter homelessness. This is due to them aging out of the foster care system and not developing or nurturing adaptable life skills.

The West Virginia foster, adoptive and kinship network is currently taking a survey that will be used to strengthen the West Virginia child welfare system.

http://wvfosterparents.org/