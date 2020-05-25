Four people, dog rescued floating in James River

A swift water team rescued a group of people water tubing down the James River on Sunday in Buchanan.

Courtesy Phil Lane

Crews were called out to the river at 4:44 p.m. near the Springwood area for reports of four people and a dog unable to get back to shore, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson.

The group had tried to go water tubing, but the river was still swollen from flooding in the past week, making conditions dangerous, Ferguson said.

The group was stranded among the trees when the county’s swift water team found them and took them back to shore.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries had been issuing warnings for days, urging people to use extreme caution when boating or pursuing any activities related to rivers, streams, or lakes over Memorial Day weekend in southwest and central Virginia, due to heavy rains and flooding.

