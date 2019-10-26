Fox hunt dedicated to Valley boy who lost battle with cancer

On Saturday, the Glenmore Hunt Club dedicated their 90th opening fox hunt in memory of Colton Kopcinski, who lost his battle with leukemia this past summer.

Colton's parents said while in the hospital Colton would play with his stuffed animals as if he was in the fox hunt himself.

Last year, we first introduced you to Colton, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and was welcomed home with a police escort and crowds of supporters for miles along Route 340.

Colton went through multiple cycles of a variety of treatments from children's hospitals across the country, but sadly, he lost his battle this past summer.

Even after his passing, Colton's parents are still fighting the fight, as they continue to bring more awareness to childhood cancers.

They say bringing an end to cancer was something Colton always talked about in the hospital.

Organizers with the hunt club decided Colton needed to be honored for his compassion for others.

"This day this season and this hunt is dedicated to Colton Kopcinski because he wanted every child, not just with leukemia but he wanted every cancer to be eradicated," Stacey Thompson, with Glenmore Hunt Club said.

Michael Kopcinski, Colton's father, said Colton loved to watch the hunt every year and see his mom ride on her horse.

He said although the group does not kill the foxes, Colton loved to see the foxes run back into their holes.

"We saw foxes more than anybody in the club ever did because we were always usually ahead of everybody," Kopcinski, said. "He just really loved it and he loved playing it in his room in the hospitals and just constantly kept it alive."

The ceremony was started with the Blessing of the Hounds, which was done by Stephen Hay, Colton's Pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, who visited Colton in the hospital several times.