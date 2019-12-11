Florida man pleads guilty in plan to abduct children and kill parents at Dayton homes

On Wednesday afternoon, Frank Amnott pleaded guilty to three charges in connection to his involvement in a nearly fatal home invasion near Dayton in July of 2018.

Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court on Wednesday afternoon. | Credit: WHSV

Amnott pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit the offense of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to kill witnesses, and one count of brandishing, carrying, and using a firearm in commission of a federal crime of violence.

According to information presented in court on Wednesday, Amnott was involved in a plot to kidnap five children from two homes in a Mennonite community near Dayton, Virginia. Prosecutors said Amnott and others planned to kill the parents of both families and take their children to raise as their own.

Background

A statement of offense read by a prosecutor said that Frank Amnott and his wife, Jennifer, had been friends with Valerie Hayes since around 2014, even living together at times.

Hayes claimed to work for the government, involved in investigations and clandestine work. She witnessed the Amnotts' struggle to have children, which often ended in miscarriages, according to the statement.

The statement detailed that Hayes claimed she could facilitate adoptions, but they never materialized. At one point, Hayes and her boyfriend, Gary Reburn, moved to Maryland. She claimed three of her children had been abducted, and needed the Amnotts' help to get them back.

Hayes said they would also need assistance in recovering two additional children and told the Amnotts they could keep one of the children, who they planned to name Caleb, if they helped.

The scheme in the Shenandoah Valley

Hayes told the Amnotts the children lived in two separate homes in Dayton, and then they traveled to Virginia to surveil the homes. According to the statement, they planned to wait until the father left the home. They would enter the home, hold the mother at gunpoint, take the children, and then murder the mother.

Afterward, they would head to the second home and do the same thing.

One of the homes had two older children they did not plan to abduct. According to the statement, they were going to drug those children and leave them, but they were prepared to eliminate any witnesses.

The plan after the killings was to take the children to Maryland while the Amnotts headed to Florida with the one they were promised.

All five children to be kidnapped were younger than eight years old. None of them had any family connection whatsoever to any of the conspirators, according to the Department of Justice.

Hayes and Amnott surveilled the homes several different times, at one point getting Reburn to help, once they realized there were more people in the area.

According to the statement, Jennifer Amnott stayed in Maryland with Hayes' other children, but stayed in contact with them through text messages.

What happened on July 29

The statement said that on the evening of July 29, Amnott, Hayes and Reburn planned to kidnap the children. Reburn hid in a cornfield and waited until the lights went out.

At that point, prosecutors say the couple was preparing to sleep while their two youngest children were already asleep.

Hayes and Amnott approached in a vehicle. The statement said the parents saw them coming to the door, but Hayes was dressed in conservative Mennonite style clothing so they wouldn't suspect anything. Amnott was behind her, and brandished a weapon once the door was open, forcing his way into the home. Hayes and Reburn followed.

The statement said they held one parent at gunpoint, but did not realize the other parent had taken a cordless phone and ran out of the home, calling the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. They forced the other parent into the basement, where he was forced to lay on his stomach, and his hands were bound behind his back with zip ties.

The Rockingham County deputy then arrived with his blue lights flashing in response to the 911 call from the parent hiding in the cornfield, who went to meet the deputy, where he was also met by Hayes, claiming to be a neighbor while still in conservative Mennonite garb.

Hayes, while disguised, told the deputy she had been passing by and saw an armed man run inside the house. Reburn then joined her there.

The deputy told the parent who had called 911 to go with Hayes, who he believed to be a neighbor, while he went inside the home.

The statement said once inside the home, he found Amnott holding the parent hostage, and Amnott was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Hayes and Reburn drove the other parent to a nearby store and dropped her off. The statement said the car had infant clothes, bottles, wipes and a car seat inside. Hayes and Reburn fled to Maryland.

Aftermath

In August, Hayes, Reburn and Jennifer Amnott fled to the United Kingdom, and they are now in the process of being extradited to the U.S. to face trial.

During the hearing, Amnott said the statement of facts was an accurate representation of what happened, and had nothing else to add at that time. The court accepted the plea agreement.

“Although the facts of this case read like the script of a bad horror movie, the defendants’ murderous plot was real and it posed a grave risk to their intended victims,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated. “I appreciate the diligence of the FBI and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case and bringing these conspirators to justice.”

“If not for the quick thinking of a parent, and the immediate dispatch and response of a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office deputy this incident could have evolved into something much worse,” Special Agent in Charge Archey said. “We are grateful for the partnership of the United States Attorney's Office (WDVA) and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and the assistance of our international partners regarding the work on this case.”

Amnott is set to be sentenced in May 2020. The crime of conspiracy to kill witnesses carries a statuary sentence of mandatory life in prison.