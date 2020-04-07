Frederick County man arrested for firing 'warning shot' from his car

A Frederick County man is facing charges for allegedly firing a warning shot from a car that he said was meant to help a deputy trying to detain a juvenile.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on April 6.

They say deputies were handling a call for service about the mental wellness of a teenager and escorting the parents, who were transporting their teenage child to a medical center.

Deputy A.W. Roper was following the father and son when he witnessed a fight break out in the car while they were stopped at a traffic light.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Roper got out of his patrol cruiser, removed the teenager from the car, and physically restrained him. As Roper restrained the teenager, the teen continued to struggle and resist, resulting in Roper radioing that he had the boy detained.

Shortly afterward, Deputy Roper radioed an update that a vehicle had just passed by his location and fired a single shot.

Units around the area were given a "Be On The Lookout" for a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep, that had last been seen at the intersection of Route 37 and the I-81 # 310 Interchange.

Then, a short time later, Frederick County dispatchers got a call from a man saying that he had fired a "warning shot" after seeing a deputy fighting a suspect in the road. The caller identified himself as Steven Neal and gave dispatchers his home address along Mummert Circle.

Deputies quickly responded and established a perimeter around Neal's home.

Before law enforcement could make contact with him, though, they say he went out the back door of the house to throw away a box that had marijuana inside.

Deputies that were already set up near the back door intercepted him and detained him.

They say Neal agreed to talk to deputies about the situation and told them that he was unable to stop at the scene to help the deputy because he had his 2-year-old child in the back seat of his vehicle at the time.

However, though he couldn't stop, he said what he did do is pull out a gun, yell "Freeze!" and fire a warning shot into the air before driving away.

Neal told deputies he was not trying to hurt or harm anyone and was only trying to help Deputy Roper after he saw Roper's attempt to detain the teenager.

Neal was arrested and taken to the regional correctional facility, where he was charged with felony child neglect, brandishing of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was released on an unsecured bond with court dates of May 11 in Frederick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and June 8 in Frederick County General District Court.