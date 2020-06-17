Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike

Police say a young Frederick County man was killed in a crash along Berryville Pike on Tuesday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, at 6:03 p.m. on June 16, a 1994 Honda Civic was heading west on Route 7 (Berryville Pike) when, about a quarter of a mile west of Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), the car ran off the left side of the road.

State troopers say the car crashed into a tree off the left side of the road, overturned, and then came to a stop on the eastbound side of the road.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Damien S. Westfall, of Stephenson, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

