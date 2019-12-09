Fredericksburg police want public assistance in solving cold case on 25th anniversary

Fredericksburg Police are hoping the public can help solve a cold case on its 25th anniversary.

Geraldine Ross was found stabbed and strangled inside her apartment located in the 1600 block of Forrest Village Drive in Fredericksburg in 1994.

Geraldine’s eight-year-old son, Jonathan, came home from school and noticed the door to the house was locked. After waiting outside for several hours, a maintenance worker noticed Jonathan and asked why he was out in the cold. After letting him into the apartment, Jonathan discovered his mother lying on the bedroom floor unresponsive.

Geraldine had been dead for a while. Given that there was no forced entry in the apartment, investigators indicated that she may have known her attacker.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.